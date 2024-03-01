Teen arrested in Donna in connection with string of auto thefts
Related Story
An 18-year-old Brownsville teen was arrested by the Donna Police Department for an active warrant for auto theft.
Nevaeh Angelee Gonzalez was apprehended on Thursday at the Hidalgo Port of Entry with assistance from Border Patrol.
Public Information Officer Sgt. Adrian Hooks said Gonzalez is believed to be involved in a string of auto thefts across the Rio Grande Valley and may not have been acting alone.
Hooks said investigators are also currently investigating other key players involved in the rise of auto thefts in the Valley.
News
An 18-year-old Brownsville teen was arrested by the Donna Police Department for an active warrant for auto theft. Nevaeh... More >>
News Video
-
Politicians react to Biden's Brownsville visit
-
Biden touts bipartisan border security bill during Brownsville presidential visit
-
Brownsville mayor discusses meeting with President Biden
-
Edinburg CISD files lawsuit against insurance companies over unpaid claims
-
Police identify suspect in fatal Harlingen shooting
Sports Video
-
UTRGV announces acquisition of H-E-B Park for Vaqueros football
-
HS Boys Regional Quarterfinal highlights and scores 2/27/2024
-
UTRGV Baseball Sweeps Milwaukee, close out the series 15-3 win
-
UTRGV women's basketball falls to Seattle U at the Fieldhouse
-
PSJA North's Markus Rendon signs with Texas Lutheran University