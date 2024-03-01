Teen arrested in Donna in connection with string of auto thefts

An 18-year-old Brownsville teen was arrested by the Donna Police Department for an active warrant for auto theft.

Nevaeh Angelee Gonzalez was apprehended on Thursday at the Hidalgo Port of Entry with assistance from Border Patrol.

Public Information Officer Sgt. Adrian Hooks said Gonzalez is believed to be involved in a string of auto thefts across the Rio Grande Valley and may not have been acting alone.

Hooks said investigators are also currently investigating other key players involved in the rise of auto thefts in the Valley.