x

Texas Onion Fest set for next week in Weslaco

Related Story

Preparations are underway for the Texas Onion Festival in Weslaco.

The festival promises a full day of family fun, and several activities such as an onion eating contest and a horse show.

“They're a beautiful display of mariachi's dancing horses that come out and do a great show,” Weslaco Area Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center President & CEO Barbara Jean Garza said. 

The Texas Onion Fest is set for Saturday, March 23 in downtown Weslaco from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

News
Texas Onion Fest set for next week...
Texas Onion Fest set for next week in Weslaco
Preparations are underway for the Texas Onion Festival in Weslaco. The festival promises a full day of family fun,... More >>
3 weeks ago Saturday, March 16 2024 Mar 16, 2024 Saturday, March 16, 2024 5:28:00 PM CDT March 16, 2024
Radar
7 Days