Texas Onion Fest set for next week in Weslaco
Preparations are underway for the Texas Onion Festival in Weslaco.
The festival promises a full day of family fun, and several activities such as an onion eating contest and a horse show.
“They're a beautiful display of mariachi's dancing horses that come out and do a great show,” Weslaco Area Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center President & CEO Barbara Jean Garza said.
The Texas Onion Fest is set for Saturday, March 23 in downtown Weslaco from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
