Texas Rangers Lead Investigation Into Deadly Church Shooting

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS----The Texas Rangers are leading the investigation of a deadly church shooting outside of San Antonio. At least 26 people are dead and at least 20 others left injured in the attack at the First Baptist Church. The victims range from 5 to 72-years-old.



Governor Greg Abbott joined the grieving crowd consoling people from the community.



Charlie Sladobnik is among those paying their respects to victims, including a friend.



"He got hurt and he's in surgery right now, but I think he's going to pull through. We're praying for that," said Sladobnik.



The suspect is identified as a 26-year-old Devin P. Kelley from New Braunfels. Kelley previously served in the Air Force.



An Air Force spokesperson said Kelley received a bad conduct discharge. Officials said it's unclear if the gunman died of a self-inflected wound or was shot by an armed resident.



For many others, questions still remain.



"This is our little country church you know this is the country were nothing ever happens," said Susan Urban.



Officials have not announced any motive for the shooting or who killed the shooter.

