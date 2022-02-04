Texas Senate Honors Tony Villarreal
AUSTIN - Longtime Valley football coach Tony Villarreal was honored by state lawmakers last week for his accomplishments on the gridiron. CHANNEL 5's Erica Ross has the details.
