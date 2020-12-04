x

Texas Southmost College offers new 'forensic macro photography' course for law enforcement

A new course at Texas Southmost College may help investigators crack tough cases.

The course, forensic macro photography, teaches investigators about the basics of photography and fingerprinting.

The techniques sometimes allow investigators to identify people when other methods fail.

