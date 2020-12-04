Texas Southmost College offers new 'forensic macro photography' course for law enforcement
Related Story
A new course at Texas Southmost College may help investigators crack tough cases.
The course, forensic macro photography, teaches investigators about the basics of photography and fingerprinting.
The techniques sometimes allow investigators to identify people when other methods fail.
Watch the video for the full story.
News
A new course at Texas Southmost College may help investigators crack tough cases. The course, forensic macro photography ,... More >>
News Video
-
Edinburg Bobcat football player faces charges after a physical confrontation with a...
-
The Edinburg High School football team's season is over after player pushes...
-
Holiday events still happening in the Rio Grande Valley despite pandemic
-
Children being held at Weslaco Border Patrol station for over three days”
-
Virtual holiday parties helping stop the spread of COVID-19