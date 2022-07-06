The legacy of Melissa D. Betts in Edinburg

In 1999, Melissa D. Betts Elementary School in Edinburg was named after one of the first African American teachers in the Valley.

Betts was an educator at what was once known as “the colored school” in Edinburg. The school had no money. She had to figure out materials on her own. Other than being a teacher, she wore many hats — being the principal, custodian, the cook and would even cut the grass — and made a fraction of the money her white peers made, even though she had a master’s degree.

Betts paved a path for many, including for Dr. Beverly Ashley-Fridie, who is now paving a path to honor Betts’ excellence.

Watch the video above for the full story.