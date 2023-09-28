x

Three Men Charged in Connection to San Juan Home Invasion

Related Story

SAN JUAN- Three men are in custody in connection to a home invasion in San Juan.

Oscar Orlando Pena, Luis David Sanchez and Jesus Angel Martinez Garza went before a judge Saturday afternoon.

Police say the men busted into a home on East Minnesota Road back in February.

The men are charged with burglary with intent to commit assault and engaging in criminal activity.

News
Three Men Charged in Connection to San...
Three Men Charged in Connection to San Juan Home Invasion
SAN JUAN- Three men are in custody in connection to a home invasion in San Juan. Oscar Orlando Pena,... More >>
4 years ago Saturday, April 06 2019 Apr 6, 2019 Saturday, April 06, 2019 3:50:00 PM CDT April 06, 2019
Radar
7 Days