Three Men Charged in Connection to San Juan Home Invasion
SAN JUAN- Three men are in custody in connection to a home invasion in San Juan.
Oscar Orlando Pena, Luis David Sanchez and Jesus Angel Martinez Garza went before a judge Saturday afternoon.
Police say the men busted into a home on East Minnesota Road back in February.
The men are charged with burglary with intent to commit assault and engaging in criminal activity.
