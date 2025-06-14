x

Thursday, June 12, 2025: Scattered thunderstorms, temps in the 90s

Related Story

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

News
Thursday, June 12, 2025: Scattered thunderstorms, temps...
Thursday, June 12, 2025: Scattered thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 12 2025 Jun 12, 2025 Thursday, June 12, 2025 8:04:00 AM CDT June 12, 2025
Radar
7 Days