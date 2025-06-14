Thursday, June 12, 2025: Scattered thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
Related Story
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
News
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can... More >>
News Video
-
I-2 lanes in Donna reopen after driver abandons flipped box truck
-
Brownsville man accused of stealing $300,000 from victims in fraudulent grant money...
-
Fugitive wanted on capital murder charge apprehended at Hidalgo International Bridge
-
Harlingen home destroyed in fire possibly sparked by lightning
-
Donna couple lose home during storm after their kids saved for a...
Sports Video
-
UTRGV & baseball coach Derek Matlock agree to contract extension through 2030
-
UTRGV Football hosts Elementary Youth Camp
-
UTRGV football will no longer play game in Brownsville during inaugural 2025...
-
UTRGV women's basketball team announces new additions for 2025-26 season
-
San Antonio Spurs Forward Julian Champagnie youth basketball camp in Los Fresnos