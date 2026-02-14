x

Thursday morning forecast

Related Story

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X

News
Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026: Breezy & warm...
Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026: Breezy & warm with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, February 12 2026 Feb 12, 2026 Thursday, February 12, 2026 9:58:00 AM CST February 12, 2026
Radar
7 Days