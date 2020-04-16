Traffic Enforcement Leads to Cocaine Bust in Harlingen
HARLINGEN- A complaint over street racing led to a drug bust in Harlingen.
Police say around 3:00 Sunday afternoon, they were working traffic enforcement on the expressway.
That's when an officer noticed a tractor-trailer tailgating another vehicle.
When the driver of the semi was pulled over, police said he started acting nervous.
During a search of the cab, officers found cocaine stashed inside a duffle bag.
The driver was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
