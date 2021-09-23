Trial Involving Former Tamaulipas Governor Delayed Once Again

Another delay was granted in a trial involving a former Tamaulipas governor.

The trial date for Tomas Yarrington is scheduled for January 14, 2020.

It was supposed to start in September.

Yarrington is facing several charges, including racketeering, bank fraud and money laundering.

A federal judge made the decision to push his trial back this week.

This is the fifth time trial dates have been postponed in the case.