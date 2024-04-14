x

Trial Underway for Man Accused in Starr Co. Teen Murder Case

Related Story

EDINBURG – A trial is underway for a man accused of orchestrating the murder of a Starr County teen.

Witnesses were called to the stand to recall the details in the 2017 murder of Chayse Olivarez.

The defendant, Jose Luis Garcia Jr., kept a calm demeanor and rested his intertwined hands on the table.

Prosecutors are accusing Garcia of planning the murder four days before it happened.

The state attorneys are saying he paid another person, Philip Selvera, $10,000 to pull the trigger and then destroy the body so it couldn't be used for evidence.

On Tuesday, Olivarez's mother took the stand recalling the last day she saw her son.

For more information watch the video above.

News
Trial Underway for Man Accused in Starr...
Trial Underway for Man Accused in Starr Co. Teen Murder Case
EDINBURG – A trial is underway for a man accused of orchestrating the murder of a Starr County teen. ... More >>
4 years ago Tuesday, October 29 2019 Oct 29, 2019 Tuesday, October 29, 2019 12:07:00 PM CDT October 29, 2019
Radar
7 Days