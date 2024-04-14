Trial Underway for Man Accused in Starr Co. Teen Murder Case
Related Story
EDINBURG – A trial is underway for a man accused of orchestrating the murder of a Starr County teen.
Witnesses were called to the stand to recall the details in the 2017 murder of Chayse Olivarez.
The defendant, Jose Luis Garcia Jr., kept a calm demeanor and rested his intertwined hands on the table.
Prosecutors are accusing Garcia of planning the murder four days before it happened.
The state attorneys are saying he paid another person, Philip Selvera, $10,000 to pull the trigger and then destroy the body so it couldn't be used for evidence.
On Tuesday, Olivarez's mother took the stand recalling the last day she saw her son.
For more information watch the video above.
News
EDINBURG – A trial is underway for a man accused of orchestrating the murder of a Starr County teen. ... More >>
News Video
-
Matt's Building Materials in Pharr officially reopens
-
Heart of the Valley: Channel 5 News reporter gets free glucose screening
-
UTRGV hosts Selena Night during baseball game
-
Saturday, April 13, 2024: Windy and warm, temps in the 80s
-
Harlingen CISD student struck by car while exiting school bus, district says
Sports Video
-
Harlingen's Faith Franklin eyes setting records at Area Track & Field Meet
-
UTRGV introduces Kahil Fennell as new MBB Head Coach
-
Weslaco's Brandon Figueroa announces return to the ring
-
Former PSJA hits first collegiate HR, UTRGV takes series over UT Arlington
-
UIL Boys Soccer Regional Finals