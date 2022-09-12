x

Trucks from trucker blockade at Pharr International Bridge set on fire

At least three 18-wheelers were burned on the Mexican side of the Pharr International Bridge on Wednesday.

According to the Spanish newspaper “El Norte,” the 18-wheelers were part of the blockade that shut down the bridge since Monday.

It is believed that cartels set the trucks on fire, according to the report. Three arrests have been made, Tamaulipas state police said.

The trucks were being towed from the bridge Wednesday evening. 

