TSC partnership will provide scholarships to students of Mexican descent
Related Story
A partnership between Texas Southmost College and the Mexican consulate in Brownsville will provide scholarships to students of Mexican descent.
During a Wednesday ceremony, the consulate presented a check of $12,000 to TSC to go toward the scholarship fund.
"By collaborating with the Mexican Consulate in Brownsville, it assures us that a certain population can be helped,” TSC President Jesus Roberto Rodriguez said. “This partnership is a reflection of the collaborative spirit that we have in this bi-national region."
Interested applicants are asked to call the schools financial aid office at 956-295-3261 for more information.
News
A partnership between Texas Southmost College and the Mexican consulate in Brownsville will provide scholarships to students of Mexican descent.... More >>
News Video
-
Food Bank RGV offering free food to senior citizens through program
-
Weslaco police: Aggravated robbery suspect dies in standoff with Cameron County authorities
-
New details released in kidnapping turned homicide in Hidalgo County
-
Valley native flees Ukraine after Russian invasion
-
Biden administration planning to change asylum process