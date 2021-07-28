TSC partnership will provide scholarships to students of Mexican descent

A partnership between Texas Southmost College and the Mexican consulate in Brownsville will provide scholarships to students of Mexican descent.

During a Wednesday ceremony, the consulate presented a check of $12,000 to TSC to go toward the scholarship fund.

"By collaborating with the Mexican Consulate in Brownsville, it assures us that a certain population can be helped,” TSC President Jesus Roberto Rodriguez said. “This partnership is a reflection of the collaborative spirit that we have in this bi-national region."

Interested applicants are asked to call the schools financial aid office at 956-295-3261 for more information.