TSTC adding plumbing and pipefitting program to Harlingen campus

Students at Texas State Technical College’s Harlingen campus will soon join their new program.

TSTC Harlingen announced a plumbing and pipefitting technology program is starting up in the fall semester.

“Our program is there to show them and educate them about the skills used out there in the field,” TSTC's Plumbing and Pipefitting Technology Program Team Lead Hector Rosa said.

The two-year-program will offer students an associate of applied science degree and a certificate of completion.

Some of the hands-on skills students will learn to include how to install, how to pipe-fit, and plumbing building codes.

“Plumbing, electrical, all that stuff. I wanna learn everything I can in construction — that's what sparked my interest in TSTC and enrolling in that class,” TSTC student Keion Orr said.

The new program is starting as the demand for plumbers and pipefitters in the Rio Grande Valley and across the state grows.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that employment of plumbers will grow at least 6% from 2023 to 2033.

“There's a lot of retirement in the plumbing fields, so that's why the demand is needed here, especially in the Valley,” Rosa said.

Applications for the program are already being accepted. More information is available on TSTC’s website.

Watch the video above for the full story.