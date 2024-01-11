Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024: Windy and cool, temps in the 60s
Related Story
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
News
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can... More >>
News Video
-
Palm Valley Animal Society asking for donations ahead of cold front
-
Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office investigating deadly overnight shooting in Edinburg
-
Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024: Breezy and warm, temps in the 80s
-
City of Harlingen approves funding for 11 new employees at animal shelter
-
Edinburg police officer recalls encounter with suspect accused in death of DPS...