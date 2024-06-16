two a day tour hanna

x

It's time to talk Valley high school football again. Throughout the month of August, CHANNEL 5 will be visiting every team as we get ready for the 2019 season. 

It's all part of our Two-A-Day Tour.

In this video, we focus on Brownsville Hanna.

Two-A-Day Tour: Brownsville Hanna
4 years ago Sunday, August 11 2019 Aug 11, 2019 Sunday, August 11, 2019 11:07:00 PM CDT August 11, 2019
