Two-A-Day Tour: Mission Veterans
MISSION - Hopes are high across the Valley as high school football returns for another season. CHANNEL 5 SPORTS will be focusing on teams in the four-county area in an attempt to spotlight each squad's strengths and weaknesses. These reports come as preparation for the annual Valley Football Preview show, airing Wednesday, August 30th at 6:30 pm. Two-A-Day Tour coverage continues with this report on Mission Veterans.
