x

Two-A-Day Tour: Weslaco East

Related Story

It's time to talk Valley high school football again. Throughout the month of August, CHANNEL 5 will be visiting every team as we get ready for the 2019 season. 

It's all part of our Two-A-Day Tour.

In this video, we focus on Weslaco East.

News
Two-A-Day Tour: Weslaco East
Two-A-Day Tour: Weslaco East
It's time to talk Valley high school football again. Throughout the month of August, CHANNEL 5 will be visiting every... More >>
2 years ago Wednesday, August 14 2019 Aug 14, 2019 Wednesday, August 14, 2019 6:37:00 PM CDT August 14, 2019
Radar
7 Days