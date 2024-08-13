x

TXDOT Campaign Urging Drivers to End Streak of Roadway Deaths

PHARR – The Texas Department of Transportation launched a new safety campaign called End the Streak, focusing on road safety.

Agency representatives say at least one person has died on Texas roads everyday since Nov. 7, 2000.

A TxDOT spokesperson in the Rio Grande Valley says more than 90% of crashes are preventable.

TxDOT records indicate more than 66,000 people have died on Texas roads since 2000.

