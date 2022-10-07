TxDOT initiative aims to end daily deaths on Texas roads

The Texas Department of Transportation is pleading with the public to be more cautious on the road in an effort to end the nearly 22-year streak of daily fatalities on Texas roads.

On average, 11 people die every day on Texas roads. The three most common causes are speeding, distracted driving, and driving under the influence.

"Folks we got to own it," said TxDOT district engineer Pedro Alvarez. "We have to own it. Focus on the task at hand and that’s to drive. Put away all the distractions, whether it’s a cell phone, eating, whatever that may be, put it away. And you need to share this message with your loved ones."

2021 was the second deadliest year on Texas roads, with nearly 4,500 deaths. It was 200 short of the deadliest year in 1981.