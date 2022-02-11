TxDOT: Stay Calm in Hydroplaning Situation

PHARR – The wet roads are increasing the chance of hydroplaning.

Texas Department of Transportation Spokesperson Octavio Saenz says if you find yourself hydroplaning, the first thing you need to do is remain calm.

“A lot of us we fear that we need to do something so what's the first thing we do? Slam on the break. Do not do that,” explained Saenz. “You want to turn to where you want the vehicle to go and ease on the gas and slowly press the break."

Saenz says a vehicle can hydroplane is a little as two inches of water.

He recommends making sure your tires are properly inflated and keeping a long distance from other vehicles while driving in wet conditions.