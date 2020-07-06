UIL Revises Conference Cutoff Numbers
WESLACO - The UIL rolled out revised cutoff numbers for the state Tuesday, giving us a clear picture of which conferences Valley high school football teams will be in for the next two school years.
CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva has the update.
