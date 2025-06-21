x

UIL suspends Progreso soccer head coach for UIL rule violations

By: Gloria Morelia

The UIL has issued a three-game suspension to Progreso head boys soccer coach Damian Magallan.

In addition to Magallan's punishment, both he and the school were issued a public reprimand and put on two years suspension.

The suspension comes as a result of the same ineligible player on the Progreso Red Ants roster that forced the team to forfeit their state semifinal game in April by UIL decision.

Thursday, June 19 2025
