UIL suspends Progreso soccer head coach for UIL rule violations
Related Story
The UIL has issued a three-game suspension to Progreso head boys soccer coach Damian Magallan.
In addition to Magallan's punishment, both he and the school were issued a public reprimand and put on two years suspension.
The suspension comes as a result of the same ineligible player on the Progreso Red Ants roster that forced the team to forfeit their state semifinal game in April by UIL decision.
News
The UIL has issued a three-game suspension to Progreso head boys soccer coach Damian Magallan. In addition to Magallan's... More >>
News Video
-
Body of Angelina Resendiz arriving in Harlingen
-
Sen. Bernie Sanders holding rally in McAllen
-
Mission police: Man charged with murder after intentionally running over friend
-
Former Mission firefighter accused of sexually abusing close relative
-
Congressman Cuellar reacts to recent ICE raids
Sports Video
-
RGV Red Crowns postpone Saturday matchup due to opponent travel issues
-
Brownsville International Summer Soccer Cup returns this July
-
PSJA Bears linemen advance to State Lineman Challenge in Abilene
-
Weslaco Panthers premiere documentary on 2024 state champion softball team
-
UIL suspends Progreso soccer head coach for UIL rule violations