Unofficial results for Brownsville races

This article was last updated at 10:31 p.m.

The only clear winner in Brownsville Saturday night is Commissioner Rose Gowen, who was reelected to the At-Large "B" seat.

Gowen won 52.56 percent of the vote with 2,675 ballots cast. Gowen defeated her opponents Erasmo Castro and Yuri Pena, going past the post necessary to avoid a run-off election.

Castro received 26 percent of the vote, while Pena received 21 percent.

Surrounded by friends, family, and campaign volunteers, Gowen told Channel 5 News that being reelected for a fourth term is humbling, adding that she's ready for the work that comes after running a campaign.

"That all needs to be put in a drawer now," Gowen said. "Now we have to do it. And so I'm very anxious to get back to work on the west rail, on the cannery market, all the things that I'm so passionate about. And learning more and more about the new things coming down the pipe so that I can make great decisions and build a better Brownsville."

In the District 3 and 4 races, there was no clear winner Saturday night.

In District 3, Jessica Puente Bradshaw and Roy De Los Santos will head to a runoff election.

In addition to the races, all 10 proposed charter amendments passed, including term limits on both the mayor and commissioner seats.

