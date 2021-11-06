x

US Coast Guard Rescues 4 Fishermen from Sinking Ship

Related Story

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND – The U.S. Coast Guard rescued four fishermen from a ship sinking off of South Padre Island.

The captain of the ship, called the Ben & Casey, called for help over the radio.

Two coast guard boat crews from South Padre Island helped the men pump water from the ship long enough to be towed back to the island.

But the ship broke the tow and the Ben & Casey later sank.

The four men on the ship were taken back to the island.

News
US Coast Guard Rescues 4 Fishermen from...
US Coast Guard Rescues 4 Fishermen from Sinking Ship
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND – The U.S. Coast Guard rescued four fishermen from a ship sinking off of South Padre Island.... More >>
4 years ago Wednesday, November 01 2017 Nov 1, 2017 Wednesday, November 01, 2017 2:06:57 PM CDT November 01, 2017
Radar
7 Days