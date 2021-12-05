US, Mexico Join Forces to Combat Zika

EDINBURG - The U.S. and Mexico are working together to slow the spread of the Zika virus.

Health leaders from both sides of the border wrapped up a week-long meeting at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Friday.

UTRGV assistant professor Teresa Feria said they plan to track mosquitoes in McAllen and Edinburg with the help of the CDC.

“We are trying to replicate the Mexican method that they have, and the protocol that they have to monitor mosquitoes here in the area,” she said.

Feria said they will share that information with health leaders from the U.S. and Mexico.

Others who attended the meeting said they will also increase their communication to track the spread of the virus.