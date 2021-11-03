USDA Grants $150M to Help Valley Farmers Impacted by Flooding

MERCEDES – From too dry to too wet. Rio Grande Valley farmers and growers are saying too much rain can be a bad thing.

Many local farmers are still recovering from losses due to flooding in June 2018 and June of this year.

Right now, the Department of Agriculture granted $150 million to farmers in Hidalgo and Cameron counties under the Disaster Relief Act.

Grant applications with the USDA will be accepted until the funds are exhausted.

