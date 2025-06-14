UTRGV & baseball coach Derek Matlock agree to contract extension through 2030

The UTRGV athletic department announced a new extension with Derek Matlock that will keep him as head coach of the baseball team through 2030.

"This is where I'm going to finish my career," Matlock said of the deal. "I've been honored to be here and I love the Valley and the support from the administration and the fanbase has been unbelievable. The community has been so great to me and [my wife] Michel. I'm honored to be here."

The Vaqueros finished the 2025 season with a 36-18 record, the best since Matlock took over the program back in June of 2017. UTRGV also secured a share of the Southland Conference regular season title in the process. The 22 conference wins on the year set a new program record.

Under Matlock's leadership, Vaqueros players reached significant individual heights as well. One of the most significant being Armani Raygoza, who took home Southland Conference Player of the Year.

Matlock has posted a winning record for seven consecutive seasons and was named WAC Coach of the Year in 2019.