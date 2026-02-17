UTRGV Baseball draws over 13,000 fans, Lose season opener series to Kansas
Related Story
Edinburg, TX -- UTRGV Baseball drops a heartbreaker game three against the Kansas Jayhawks to close out the series.
DH Julius Ramirez hit a go ahead solo homerun in the seventh inning to take the lead 7-6.
Kansas responded with two runs off RHP Daren Barrera to make it 8-7.
The Vaqueros had some momentum going into the bottom of the ninth inning, they loaded up the bases with two outs. SS Diego Villescas struck out looking to end the game.
Ramirez finished 3-for-5 with a HR, a double and 2 RBI. 1B Armani Raygoza finished 2-for-4 with a walk, a home run, and 2 RBI.
"We didn't have a good start, same as yesterday. When you don't have a good start you're going to have a hard time," said Head Coach Derek Matlock. "We really played better than they did. It's painful but that's a really good ball club."
The Vaqueros will be back in action on Tuesday hosting Texas Tech at 6:30p.m.
News
News Video
-
Lyford family rebuilding after fire destroys their home and kills seven pets
-
Warehouse renovation will expand Pawradise Dog Rescue and Sanctuary in La Grulla
-
South Padre Island dunes being rebuilt with Christmas trees ahead of sea...
-
Consumer Reports: Student loan delinquency and default
-
Revival of Cultural Arts to host women's empowerment event in Brownsville
Sports Video
-
UTRGV MBB clinches first ever Southland Conference tournament berth
-
Sharyland, Edinburg, and Weslaco claim bi-district championships in playoff openers
-
UTRGV Baseball draws over 13,000 fans, Lose season opener series to Kansas
-
UTRGV baseball drops game two of the series against Kansas
-
McAllen's Ava Aragon wins the state championship