UTRGV Baseball draws over 13,000 fans, Lose season opener series to Kansas

By: Daniella Hernandez

Edinburg, TX -- UTRGV Baseball drops a heartbreaker game three against the Kansas Jayhawks to close out the series.

DH Julius Ramirez hit a go ahead solo homerun in the seventh inning to take the lead 7-6.

Kansas responded with two runs off RHP Daren Barrera to make it 8-7.

The Vaqueros had some momentum going into the bottom of the ninth inning, they loaded up the bases with two outs. SS Diego Villescas struck out looking to end the game.

Ramirez finished 3-for-5 with a HR, a double and 2 RBI. 1B Armani Raygoza finished 2-for-4 with a walk, a home run, and 2 RBI.

"We didn't have a good start, same as yesterday. When you don't have a good start you're going to have a hard time," said Head Coach Derek Matlock. "We really played better than they did. It's painful but that's a really good ball club."

The Vaqueros will be back in action on Tuesday hosting Texas Tech at 6:30p.m.