UTRGV defeats Western Illinois at the buzzer
EDINBURG, Texas -- UT Rio Grande Valley hosted Western Illinois at Bert Ogden Arena tonight.
It was a close game until Ahren Freeman's late-game heroics put the vaqueros on top 78-77.
Click on the video above for highlights and postgame reaction.
