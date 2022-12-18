x

UTRGV defeats Western Illinois at the buzzer

EDINBURG, Texas -- UT Rio Grande Valley hosted Western Illinois at Bert Ogden Arena tonight.

It was a close game until Ahren Freeman's late-game heroics put the vaqueros on top 78-77.

