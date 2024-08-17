UTRGV football unveils new practice field

The UTRGV football program unveiled their new practice field for the first time on Friday.

That unveiling was also accompanied by the pavilion facility that the team will be using for the next year.

A brand-new facility is still being built that the team will eventually move into.

The Vaqueros football team will start its first official closed practice this coming Tuesday.

The first practice open to the public will be on Monday, September 9th.

"It's still a work in progress," Vaqueros head football coach Travis Bush said. "But super excited. We're two days away from our young men being here and everything's kind of falling into place here. The practice facility is ready, we walked into the pavilion where we'll house out of that in a year so for us, to have this advantage to bring these guys in with these kinds of facilities is phenomenal."

Watch the video above for the full story.