UTRGV marks record enrollment

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley reported a record enrollment of more than 32,000 students on the first day of the Fall 2022 semester on Monday.

Among the record 32,174 students enrolled at UTRGV, 5,827 were incoming freshman. It's the most in school history, according to UTRGV.

Enrollment figures will not be official until the 12th class day.

UTRGV President Guy Bailey said Monday's numbers reflect the university's commitment to providing a high-quality education at an affordable price.

“Our top priority remains student success, and that starts with providing access to higher ed to as many students possible, especially those from the Rio Grande Valley,” Bailey said. “These students will go on to graduate and pursue great careers that will help transform their lives and the lives of their families.”

More than 4,000 graduate students and 494 doctoral students were enrolled on the first day of classes.