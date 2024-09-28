UTRGV Medical Program Opens 3rd Clinic in San Carlos
SAN CARLOS – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Medical Program opened a new medical clinic in San Carlos.
The new Area Health Education Center is designed to make primary care services easier to obtain for those living in rural areas.
Some of the services include annual physicals and health screenings.
The clinic is located on N 86th Street.
Watch the video above for more information.
