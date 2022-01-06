UTRGV opens drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Edinburg

UT Health RGV will open a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Edinburg on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

Drive-thru tests will be available by appointment from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the UTRGV CESS Building located at 1407 E. Freddy Gonzalez Drive.

Testing is available for UTRGV employees, students and the public. Children 17 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

To schedule an appointment, click here. You can also contact the UT Health RGV COVID-19 line at 833-888-2268.

For children four and younger, parents should call their doctor's office, or the UT Health RGV Pediatric Specialty at 956-296-1960.

Results will be available within 24 to 48 hours, and will be posted in a patient portal.

People are asked to bring a photo ID and copy of their appointment confirmation email. People with insurance are asked to check their COVID-19 benefits. Those without insurance will go through the Health Resources and Services Administration's uninsured program.

UTRGV says it's planning a testing site for Cameron County.

UTRGV also administers vaccines for people 5 and older at 14 locations throughout the Valley.