UTRGV reacts to in-state tuition ending for undocumented students

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley has responded to the end of in-state tuition rates for DACA recipients.

This summer, Amber Mora is continuing her education at UTRGV. She's one of the first in her family to go to college.

Mora said she has a mixed status family and believes education has helped them plant roots in Texas.

"At the end of the day, they're not here in a bad way. They're just here they want to get their education," Mora said.

She believes the end of in-state tuition eligibility for undocumented students will take away opportunities for them without a benefit for U.S. citizens.

Under the law, as long as undocumented students had lived in the state for three years before graduating from high school, they didn't have to worry about paying out-of-state tuition costs, which can be thousands more per year.

In a statement, UTRGV says they are reviewing the decision and how they will implement it, and they plan to notify students who are affected by it.

Immigration attorney Carlos Garcia said the law was one of the few ways for students to receive financial help.

"These people don't receive any federal grants, Pell grants or any federal benefits," Garcia said. "It's going to limit a lot of undocumented people getting access to universities."

Channel 5 News reached out to several Republican chairs and groups in the Valley and at the state level, none were available for interviews.

But attorney General Ken Paxton called the now former law "an insult to our nation's citizens" that has now been "rightly stopped."

For Valley students affected by the end of this policy, Garcia says legal counseling may help them stay in school.

