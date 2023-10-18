x

UTRGV receives funding to help production of military equipment

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley is getting funding to help support the production of military equipment.

The university is getting $5 million from the U.S. Department of Defense Local Defense Community Cooperation program. 

The funding will support training programs.

It will allow UTRGV to serve as a regional hub for the latest tactical alloy manufacturing methods.

