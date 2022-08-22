VA Now Using Video Games to Help Veterans Rehabilitate Veterans

WESLACO – The Department of Veterans Affairs is now using video games to help rehabilitate veterans.

The VA partnered with Microsoft back in May.

Microsoft donated more than 170 controllers specifically designed for people with limited mobility, giving disabled veterans a way to play again and help them cope with life after service.

Leif Nelson, the director of sports programs, says the VA plans to add e-sports to their list of competitions during the National Veterans Wheelchair Games for the first time in 2020.

