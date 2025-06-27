Valley attorney says Texas lawmakers will not cover cost of putting 10 Commandments in schools
Related Story
Senate Bill 10 is the new Texas law that requires public schools to display the 10 Commandments in classrooms.
Attorney Eden Ramirez represents several school districts in the Rio Grande Valley. He says lawmakers signed off on the requirement, but aren't covering the cost.
"We have had some of our clients already reach out to us and ask us about what they need to do to comply with Senate Bill 10," Ramirez said. "They would have to cough up the money to put these new requirements up or they would have to accept a private donation from a third party, if the private donor meets and conforms to Senate Bill 10 requirements."
SB 10 takes effect September 1, but legal challenges are expected.
News
Senate Bill 10 is the new Texas law that requires public schools to display the 10 Commandments in classrooms. ... More >>
News Video
-
San Antonio woman dies following rollover crash involving sheriff's deputy unit on...
-
Friday, June 27, 2025: Spotty showers, temps in the 90s
-
Cooling centers opening in McAllen
-
Progreso ISD trustees meet following DWI arrest of board president
-
Juvenile Justice: Cameron County authorities confronting growing rate of young offenders
Sports Video
-
RGV West All-Stars mount huge late-inning comeback to win 2025 RGV Softball...
-
RGV Sports Hall of Fame: Coach Diana Lerma
-
'Gloves & Glory' press conference held for upcoming boxing event in Edinburg
-
UTRGV signs Director of Athletics Chasse Conque to extension through 2031
-
RGV Vipers give back with 'Blocks for Books' campaign