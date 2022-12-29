Valley doctors endure pandemic impact, adapt to changes

The coronavirus outbreak has forced Rio Grande Valley businesses to adapt in order to survive.

Dr. Linda Villarreal, an Edinburg internist, says these are tough times for everyone – physicians included.

Patient count dropped at many doctor’s offices because “nobody wanted to leave their house,” Villarreal explained.

Dr. Mario Gomez has a pulmonary and critical care practice in Edinburg.

Both doctors said they're seeing about half of the normal amount of patients.

Gomez, like many others, is turning to telemedicine and technology to treat patients.

The Texas Medical Association is helping doctors by offering resources and strategies, which include more alternate online visitation.

For more information watch the video above.