Valley doctors see increase of kids sick with viral illnesses

Parents and doctors across the Valley say kids are losing more time in the classroom this year and not just because of COVID-19; it's the common cold and flu.

UTRGV Division Chief of Pediatrics Dr. Cristela Escalona says respiratory syncytial virus outbreaks (RSV), uncommon in the summer, have occurred among children.

Doctors say the return of summer activities contributed to the increase in kids getting sick.

"This past year, because they weren't around each other, we're thinking that that's perhaps why kids are coming down with these particular viral illnesses," Escalonda says

