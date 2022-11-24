Valley Family Loses Contact with Loved One in Immigration Custody, Seeks Answers

WESLACO – A Rio Grande Valley family is looking for answers.

Their nephew was detained by Border Patrol last week and since then they've been waiting for any word on him.

The family says they understand why he was detained since he's undocumented, but they still want to know if he is okay and what is going to happen to him next.

Edith Gonzalez just wants information on what’s going to happen to her nephew, Eddie.

Gonzalez tried getting answers but nothing worked.

"I’ve been calling various centers, Port Isabel. I was calling the county. I was calling so I could get his information and they told me that they couldn't give it to me. Like they have an authorization to not give any information," says Gonzalez.

