Valley Man Arrested after Authorities Find Stash of Weapons
WESLACO – A stash of weapons and ammo landed two men in federal custody.
They were arrested in Jim Wells County, but one of them is from the Rio Grande Valley.
Epigmenio Palomo was in the passenger seat, according to investigators.
Investigators say he is a convicted felon who was wanted for a parole violation.
