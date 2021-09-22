Valley nonprofit reacts to Senate parliamentarian ruling against Dems' immigration push
Valley activists are reacting after the Senate's parliamentarian determined Democrats cannot include immigration policy in their $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill, a devastating blow to the party's clearest pathway to give immigrants a chance at citizenship.
The Senate's nonpartisan interpreter, Elizabeth MacDonough, said that provision fell outside the scope of what is allowed in a reconciliation bill, which required only the support of only a simple majority.
Nevertheless, Valley nonprofit organization La Union del Pueblo Entero (LUPE) says they're not giving up.
"We're definitely going to visit our Valley delegation, Cuellar, Gonzalez, and Vela," Director of Organizing at LUPE Danny Diaz said. "We're also going to be visiting other moderate Democrats around the country who were part of the nine Democrats who were pro stalling reconciliation."
