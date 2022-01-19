Valley organization cleaning up cemetery in honor of MLK Day

A Valley organization is inviting the community to donate their time in memory of Martin Luther King Jr.

Village in the Valley' will be cleaning up the Restlawn Cemetery in Edinburg, where Black residents were buried almost a century ago.

"Providing these hands-on services and opportunities are so important in his honor because that's what he did,” said Village in the Valley Board Member Sabrina Walker Hernandez. “He went out there and he changed his world, one individual changed the trajectory of the whole entire world."

The cemetery clean-up will take place from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Monday. It's located at 1122 North Jasman Road in Edinburg.