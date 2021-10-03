Valley organization lobbying for pro-abortion bills

The state’s new abortion law is prompting weekend protests across the nation as local activists look to Washington D.C. for help.

The Texas Heartbeat Act –which makes it illegal for a woman to get an abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected - went into effect on Sept. 1.

The Frontera Fund, a local organization which helps women pay for abortions, has felt an impact ever since.

The group is lobbying Valley representatives for three laws.

The Women’s Health Protection Act, which protects the right to abortions

The Each Act - or Equal Access To Abortion Coverage In Health Insurance Act, which allows Medicaid to cover abortions

The Heal Act - or Healthy Environment For All Act – which helps undocumented immigrants get faster healthcare

All three Valley congressmen have not commented to Channel 5 News what their stance on the bills is.