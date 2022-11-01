Valley Police Increasing Patrols for Safe Shopping
Related Story
MCALLEN – This Saturday is Super Saturday, traditionally the busiest shopping day of the year.
Even busier than Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Police want shoppers to feel safe as they race around trying to score last minute deals.
As Rio Grande Valley shoppers make their way to malls and stores this weekend, police from Mission to Harlingen say they're beefing up their patrols both on the ground and in the sky.
Watch the video above for the full story.
News
MCALLEN – This Saturday is Super Saturday, traditionally the busiest shopping day of the year. Even busier than Black... More >>
News Video
-
New program to teach signs of human smuggling in Valley schools
-
Edinburg residents grow weary amid construction project
-
Starr County Sheriff Investigator out on bond, accused of driving while intoxicated,...
-
Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office deputy arrested on indecency with a child charge,...
-
Edinburg football legend dies at 83, fellow coaches talk about his legacy