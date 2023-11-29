Valley Prepares to Donate Blood for El Paso Shooting Victims

MCALLEN - The Rio Grande Valley is preparing to provide blood for El Paso victims when called upon.

According to Vitalant regional director Frank Esparza, the region has not been called to supply blood to victims of the El Paso attacks yet.

He says his group will provide blood as soon as it is needed.

Vitalant reports two people have stopped by the McAllen location Monday morning to give blood to those in need in El Paso.

