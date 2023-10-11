Valley rabbi, local Palestinian groups react to violence in Israel

At a special legislative session in Austin, senators and state representatives all showed their support in Israel after incursions by Hamas.

"This is just another example that we as a nation must be ready to defend our democracy and our families and our community and support countries like Israel that are under attack," State Senator for District 20 Chuy Hinojosa said.

Some Valley residents even have family in or on the way to the war zone.

"There's going to be funeral, after funeral, after funeral now in Israel," rabbi of Chabad of the Rio Grande Valley Asher Hecht said. "Israel is a place that's very close to our hearts. We're Jews here in the Rio Grande Valley, but today we're Jews of Israel."

As devastation erupts in his home country, he's thinking about the victims there and about his family that's there too, including his nephew.

"My nephew is right now on his way to Israel to give basically his life to guard the land of Israel. He's a soldier," Hecht said.

Law enforcement officials are worried the war in Israel could inspire hate crimes or violence here in the U.S.

Rabbi Hecht says he isn't worried. His biggest concern is his people overcoming the attacks.

Local Palestinian groups say they too are in mourning and fear retaliation.

They said,"Support the Palestinian resistance against Israeli apartheid and occupation."

Watch the video above for the full story.